Mark Thomas is checking up on the NHS in Lincoln

Award-winning comedian, writer and political and social commentator Mark Thomas brings his new show Check Up: Our NHS at 70, to Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Mark is 54, the NHS is 70, and the UK national average life expectancy is 84.

Mark Thomas brings his new live show to Lincoln next week. Photo: Steve Ullathorne

If Mark makes it to 84, the NHS will be 100.

What will they both look like?

Based on a series of interviews with leading experts in, and on, the NHS, Mark uses his own demise to explore what’s going wrong in the NHS and what the future might hold.

He is in Lincoln on Wednesday, April 3 and tickets are available on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com

