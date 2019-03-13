Mark Thomas is checking the nation’s health in Lincoln

Award-winning comedian, writer and political and social commentator Mark Thomas brings his new show Check Up: Our NHS at 70, to Lincoln next month.

Following a ground-breaking tour of his last show Showtime From the Frontline in which he, alongside two Palestinian comics, re-enacted their time setting up a comedy club in Jenin, Mark is turning his attention back to the UK and to the institution that is the National Health Service.

Mark is 54, the NHS is 70, and the UK national average life expectancy is 84.

If Mark makes it to 84, the NHS will be 100.

What will they both look like?

Based on a series of interviews with leading experts in, and on, the NHS, residencies in hospitals and surgeries, and with theatre director Nicolas Kent, Mark uses his own demise to explore the state we’re in, what’s going wrong in the NHS, how it can go right, and what the future might hold for us all.

Winner of the Time Out Comedy Award in 1990, Mark once again sold out his Edinburgh Fringe run this year to absolute critical acclaim.

His now famous, unique style of theatre, comedy, investigative journalism and reportage won him yet another prestigious Scotsman Fringe First Award this August and he went on to perform the show for a two-week sell-out run at London’s Arcola Theatre.

He is at Lincoln Drill Hall on April 3.

Tickets are available now on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com