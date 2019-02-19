Mama playing the classic hits of Genesis in Gainsborough

Paying tribute to one of British music’s most successful bands, Mama - An Evening of Genesis Music comes to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend.

Mama are a five-piece who faithfully reproduce the sights and sounds of a high octane, contemporary Genesis rock concert.

The show takes audiences on a Genesis journey, from their early years with Peter Gabriel as lead singer, through the Phil Collins’ era of the 70’s and 80’s and right up to their final studio album, We Can’t Dance, playing all their biggest hits.

The show is in Gainsborough on Saturday, February 23.

Tickets are £18 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk