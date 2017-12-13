Make get togethers fin-tastic with brand new baked snacks

Burton’s Fish ‘N’ Chips is diving into the UK snack market with its brand new, delicious tasting sharing snacks, Crisp ‘N’ Fin.

Available in yummy Salt & Vinegar in both Tesco and Sainsbury’s, and brand new Sour Cream & Chive exclusively at Tesco, Crisp ‘N’ Fin is a crispy, thin and light baked snack that is perfect for munching with friends and family.

The fun fish and chip shapes are bursting with lashings of flavour, making them incredibly moreish and irresistible.

The 150g sharing bags are available at a special price of just £1 in-store and online in Sainsbury’s from today (December 13) to January 2.

Whether it’s for a party, a movie night in in front of the telly, or even a pre-dinner treat, everyone will be racing to catch a bag at the first op-perch-tuna-ty!

Check out www.crispnfin.com or Burton’s Fish ‘N’ Chips on Facebook for more details: @BurtonsFishnChips

RRP: £1.59