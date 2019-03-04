Make a date with Blake in Gainsborough

Brit Award-winning trio Blake are live at Trinity Arts centre in Gainsborough this weekend on their new Movies and Musicals Tour.

The new show has band members Oliver Baines, Humphrey Berney and Stephen Bowman choose music from their favourite movies and musicals and arrange them with their own exclusive harmonies.

The concert will feature songs from all the greats like Morricone, Barry, Bernstein and Bizet amongst many.

For more than ten years, Blake have performed classical, opera and crossover, giving them a unique sound.

The band started in 2007 after school friends Ollie, Stephen, Jules Knight and Domininc Tighe got back together after being reunited through Facebook and immediately got a record deal.

Their eponymously-titled debut album won the prestigious Classical Brit Award for Album of the Year in 2008.

Tighe left in 2009, to be replaced by Berney and Knight left in 2013, leaving the band as a trio.

In more than a decade together, Blake have performed more than 600 concerts in the UK alone and made more than 150 TV appearances worldwide, including The Graham Norton Show and Strictly Come Dancing.

They have released five further albums, including The Anniversary Album last year.

Their Gainsborough date is on Saturday, March 9 at 8pm.

Tickets are £25.50 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk