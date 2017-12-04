Maid Marian and a Winter Whale at Lincoln Performing Arts

Lincoln Performing Arts Centre has two special shows for Christmas this year – The Adventures of Robin Hood & Maid Marian: Winter in Sherwood, and The Winter Whale.

Winter in Sherwood is a classic swashbuckling adventure based on the Robin Hood myth set at the time of the Battle of Lincoln in 1217.

Robin has gone missing and only Maid Marian can pull together the Merry Men to search for Robin and defend the castle from the treacherous Sheriff of Nottingham.

Suitable for children aged six and older, the show will be performed by the graduating drama students of University of Lincoln.

The Winter Whale is for younger theatre fans and is suitable for ages three and upwards.

Produced by Lincoln Stage Company, join the adventurous Anya and her best friend Karl as they go in search for the Winter Whale.

Robin Hood is at the venue from Monday, December 11 until Christmas Eve, while The Winter Whale runs from December 15 until December 31.

Tickets and show times for both shows are available from the box office on 01522 837600 or online at www.lpac.co.uk