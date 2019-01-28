Magic of the Beatles tribute show is coming to Lincoln

Get set for some Beatlemania in Lincoln this week with The Magic of the Beatles at the Drill Hall.

A celebration of the world’s greatest band, this highly acclaimed show is currently touring worldwide appearing at various theatres, festivals and corporate events.

The Magic of the Beatles show comes to Lincoln Drill Hall this week

On the way, it continues to pick up thousands of rave reviews from Beatles fans and music critics alike.

The show features all the classic hits, from the mop to days of Love Me Do, to the psychedelic era of Sgt Pepper and on to Let It Be.

The show is at the Drill Hall on Friday, February 1 at 8pm.

Tickets are £22.50, £16.50 and £12 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com