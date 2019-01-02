Magic of Motown Show is back at the Baths Hall

Celebrating the soundtrack of a generation, The Magic of Motown Show steams into Lincolnshire next month.

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year to enjoy a show already seen by more than a million people in the UK.

Magic of Motown is coming to Palace Theatre Newark on Thursday 25th October

It has become one of biggest success stories in British theatre history, even performing for Her Majesty the Queen, as special guests at the Royal Variety Performance.

The show is a non-stop ride of 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, celebrating the timeless music of legends like Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more.

All these classic hits are recreated by a talented cast and band.

Songs in the show include Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The

Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave and more.

The show is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on February 8.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk