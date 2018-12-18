Madness to play Lincolnshire date this summer

British ska legends Madness will perform at Market Rasen Racecourse in Lincolnshire this summer as part of the Jockey Club Live series.

Following on from the announcement of Craig David to play after racing at the course on August 17, Madness now be live at the venue on June 7.

Madness will play live at Market Rasen Racecourse next summer

Combining the genres of ska, reggae, Motown, rock & roll and classic pop, Madness have become one of the music industry’s best loved British bands.

Fronted by the charismatic Suggs, Madness’ ability to write songs that sparkle with the stuff of British life, that find poetry in everyday reality, has lead them to have many hits including Baggy Trousers, It Must Be Love, Driving In My Car, Our House and House of Fun.

They are songs that have left their mark on British pop culture and their spirit endures in the music of Blur, The Streets, Kaiser Chiefs, Arctic Monkeys and many more.

In the last few years they have also delivered historic performances at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee concert and at the London 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony, cementing them as one of the nation’s most successful bands.

Nadia Powell, general manager at Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “Everyone loves Madness and I am sure that the band’s appearance at the racecourse next summer will prove as popular as any of the concerts that we have hosted in recent years.

“Jockey Club Live music and racing events attract enormous crowds.

“And with Madness appealing to all age groups, especially families, I am sure their fans will come from far and wide to enjoy a day at the races and the concert afterwards.”

Tickets starting at £35 and £20 for under-18s are available now at www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk