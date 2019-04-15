Lulu live in Lincolnshire this autumn on new UK tour

Legendary singer Lulu returns to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe in October with her Still On Fire tour.

A singer, songwriter, actress, national treasure are all labels that have been attributed to Lulu.

Her powerhouse performances have ensured a loyal following of fans who come out year after year to witness a legend at work.

If you haven’t seen Lulu live, then don’t miss this special opportunity as she recounts her remarkable life now at 70 years old and a career that has outshone many of her contemporaries.

Still on Fire is a show packed full of hits, in which Lulu takes us on her own personal journey through her music.

Supported by a four-piece band, LED screen with carefully selected family and career defining moments. Lulu will have you sitting, standing, dancing, singing, laughing and simply listening to an amazing story that started in 1948.

Lulu performs at The Baths Hall on Saturday, October 19.

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Thursday, April 18.