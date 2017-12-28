Luke Jermay will get into your head in Gainsborough

Mindreader extraordinaire Luke Jermay brings his new tour Sixth Sense to Gainsborough next March.

Luke believes he knows your past, present and future - sometimes better than you do.

From your favourite schoolteacher, childhood pet, even the colour of your underwear, he sees all, knows all and tells - almost - all.

Luke’s fans include Derren Brown, Dynamo and Uri Geller and Sixth Sense has gained critical acclaim from Edinburgh to London’s West End.

He is at Trinity Arts Centre on March 2.

Tickets are £14 and £12 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2AjRenk