Los Endos presenting a night of Genesis at the Plowright

Genesis tribute band Los Endos bring their new show And When There Were Five to the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this weekend.

The only gig that Genesis played in the UK in 1978 was Knebworth - a show lovingly remembered by those lucky enough to be there.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the gig and the band’s best-selling album of that year, And Then There Were Three.

This new show features songs from that album, like The Lady Lies and Burning Rope, as well as old favourites like Cinema Show, Ripples, Salmacis and more.

The show is at the Plowright on Sunday, October 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23.05 each, 844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk