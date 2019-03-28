Little Mix tribute show coming to the Baths Hall

Fans of chart-toppers Little Mix can pay tribute to their heroines in Lincolnshire next week when tribute act The Little Mix Experience comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

Celebrating one of the X Factor’s finest exports, The Little Mix Experience bring you all of Little Mix’s greatest hits including DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, Secret Love Song and more.

Shannan Cairns, who performs as Perrie Edwards in the show, as well as ebing the group’s choreographer and creative director, said: “The audience can expect a high energy show for all the family to enjoy.

“All the hits from Little Mix from the very beginning until now, along with replicate dance routines and costumes.

“It really is the full Little Mix Experience.”

Julie Sweeney, of promoters Sweeney Entertainments, added: “The Little Mix Experience faithfully recreates Little Mix’s greatest hits, emulating the style, sound and dance moves in a concert environment that is suitable for all ages.”

“They look like Little Mix, and sound like Little Mix ,so you’re sure to love The Little Mix Experience.”

The show is at the Baths Hall on Saturday, April 6 at 6pm.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk