Little Mix Experience tribute show is live in Lincolnshire

Little Mix tribute act The Little Mix Experience are live at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend.

Celebrating one of the X Factor’s finest exports, The Little Mix Experience bring you all of Little Mix’s greatest hits including DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, Secret Love Song and more.

Shannan Cairns, who performs as Perrie Edwards in the show, said: “All the hits from Little Mix from the very beginning until now, along with replicate dance routines and costumes.

“It really is the full Little Mix Experience.”

The show is at the Baths Hall on Saturday, April 6 at 6pm.

Tickets are available now on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk.