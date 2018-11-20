Lincolnshire star Katie is Adele in hit tribute show

Lincolnshire singer Katie Markham stars in Someone Like You - The Adele Songbook at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this week.

Hand-picked by Adele herself on Graham Norton’s BBC Special, Katie leads six piece band through all of Adele’s biggest hits, including Chasing Pavements, Make You Feel My Love, Set Fire To The Rain, Someone Like You, Hello, Rolling In The Deep, Skyfall and more, faithfully recreating the magic of Adele’s three record-breaking albums 19, 21 and 25.

Katie said: “There is a real beauty to Adele’s music.

“I think that’s why it appeals to so many people, she lays raw emotion out for all the world to see.”

The show is at the Baths Hall on Friday, November 23 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22.50 on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk/whats-on/someone-like-you