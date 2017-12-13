Lincoln trio head up JoeFest Christmas party

The JoeFest Christmas party takes place at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week.

The team behind JoeFest are back with three top Lincoln acts – Sam Varlow, Scarletts and The Pylons – all playing live on the night.

Getting into the Christmas spirit and festive jumpers actively encouraged are both actively encouraged – as well as supporting live music and local talent.

The gig takes place on Tuesday, December 19 with doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are £6 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2BFnGRx

For details of upcoming gigs and shows at the Engine Shed, visit the website at www.enginshed.co.uk