Lincoln Symphony Orchestra is presenting its autumn concert at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

The programme will feature Brahms’ Symphony No.2 in D Major, Op. 73, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto and Prokofiev’s The Sleigh Ride.

The concert is on Saturday, October 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14, £12 and £7 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com