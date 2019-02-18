Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers have a Baths Hall date

Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers are live at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this week.

Head back to the 1970s and the days of ‘Rollermania’ when The Bay City Rollers’ music became the soundtrack for a generation of teenagers.

Les brings back the all the thrill and excitement of ‘Rollermania’, performing all the original hits including Bye Bye Baby, Shang-a-Lang, Remember, Summerlove Sensation and Give A Little Love and more, as well as introducing new songs from the upcoming new Bay City Rollers album.

The show is on Friday, February 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £27 on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk