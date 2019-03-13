Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers are coming to Lincoln

Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers are live at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

Head back to the 1970s and the days of ‘Rollermania’ when The Bay City Rollers’ music became the soundtrack for a generation of teenagers.

Les brings back the all the thrill and excitement of ‘Rollermania’, performing all the original hits including Bye Bye Baby, Shang-a-Lang, Remember, Summerlove Sensation and Give A Little Love and more, as well as introducing new songs.

The show is on Thursday, March 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £24.50 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk