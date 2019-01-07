Lee Memphis King is Elvis at the Baths Hall this weekend

Elvis is back in Lincolnshire this weekend in the shape of renowned tribute star Lee Memphis King and his show One Night of Elvis.

Lee is regarded as Europe’s most successful Elvis tribute artist and recreates the essence of the King with consummate ease and a combination of incredibly accurate vocals and passion in every performance.

In this latest production, Lee portrays Elvis at his peak celebrating the iconic Vegas Years from 1969 -77, when Elvis would perform in Las Vegas and tour throughout the US and Canada.

The definitive record of these performances is contained in the films Elvis- That’s the Way It Is, Elvis On Tour and the ‘Aloha from Hawaii’ concert.

Resplendent in the most authentic costumes from Elvis’s performance and with full live orchestral backing, Lee takes audiences back in time to see Elvis in the way it was.

As well as the live band, the show is enhanced by backing vocalists coupled with impressive video screen projection mapping out Elvis’ life and music.

No stranger to Lincolnshire, or indeed the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe, this show has become something of an annual curtain raiser to the new year of live entertainment in Lincolnshire.

It is at the Baths Hall on Saturday, January 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £26.45 (including booking fee) from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk