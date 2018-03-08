Lee Mead bringing anniversary show to Lincoln

West End star Lee Mead is bringing his new show to Lincoln this weekend.

It’s been 10 years since Lee first starred in the West End production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Now, he is celebrating a with an evening of songs from shows he has starred in, such as The Phantom Of The Opera, Miss Saigon, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Legally Blonde, Wicked and many more.

The night will also feature songs from his previous albums, and his brand new album Lee Mead Ten Years.

He is at the Drill Hall on Saturday, March 10.

Tickets are £47, £42 and £35 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2EVjS4C