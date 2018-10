A dance explosion heads to Lincoln Drill Hall this week in Backlash Ballroom.

Backlash Ballroom is a ballroom and Latin dance spectacular, featuring six professional ballroom and Latin dancers – all of whom are world, European and national champions in dance – plus a world class singer.

The show is choreographed by Richard Miller and produced by Paul Irving and is at Lincoln Drill Hall on Friday, October 26 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22, £16 and £12 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com