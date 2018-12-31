Last chance to catch Snow White and Peter Pan in Lincoln this weekend

Panto season is almost over again and this week is the last chance to catch the shows at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln and Lincoln Drill Hall.

At the New Theatre Royal, TV and West End star Amelia Lily heads the cast for Snow White and Seven Dwarves.

Performances run until Sunday, January 6, tickets and show times are on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk.

At the Drill Hall it’s the last chance to fly to Neverland with Peter Pan.

The show runs until Saturday, January 5.

Tickets and show times are available on 01522 873894 or online at www.lincolndrillhall.com