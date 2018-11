Marius Petipa’s fantasy ballet La Bayadere is being screened at New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week

Set in legendary India, La Bayadere tells the tale of a temple dancer and the prince who loves her but marries another.

The screening, which is a recording of the performance from London’s Royal Opera House, is on Wednesday, November 14 at 7pm.

Tickets are £17.50 and £15.50 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk