Kris Barras Band has live date in Lincoln

The Kris Barras Band is live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next month.

Inspired to take up music by his father at the early age of only six years-old, Kris was already appearing on stage by the age of ten.

The Kris Barras Band is live in Lincoln next month

He has since gone on to spend more than 20 years playing live around the world.

The guitar maestro has experience touring in various bands, throughout the UK, Europe and USA, as both a solo artist and session musician.

He was nominated for Blues Guitarist of the Year 2017 Award by Total Guitar magazine.

He is at the Engine Shed on September 12 and tickets are at www.engineshed.co.uk