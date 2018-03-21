Komposit performers to present headline concert

The culmination of several weeks’ of hard work comes to fruition at Lincoln Drill Hall next week in Komposit: The Performance.

This year, five young composers from the East Midlands have been working with an ensemble of musicians and mentored by leading composers in their field – Judith Weir CBE, Annie Whitehead, Chris Woods and Jo Freya – to create new pieces of music.

Now, the young musicians will present their final performances live and celebrate their journey.

Also featuring special guests, the concert is at the Drill Hall on Tuesday, March 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 from the box office on 01522 873894 or online at http://bit.ly/2ppwDKg