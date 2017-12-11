King King are back for another big blues party

Award-winning blues stars King King are live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this weekend for another Christmas party.

After going down a storm with their Christmas show last year, the Scottish rockers are back for more and they’ve brought along special guests The Stevie Nimmo Band and The Rebecca Downes Band for the ride.

King King have continued to go from strength to strength after they picked up five trophies at last year’s British Blues Awards and were nominated for Best New Band at the Classic Rock Awards.

Their new album, Exile & grace is out now and they will be touring with legendary 80’s rockers Europe next year.

The Stevie Nimmo Trio is fronted by acclaimed bluesman Stevie Nimmo who, along wih brother Alan – King King’s lead singer – is also part of The Nimmo Brothers band.

Stevie has been at the forefront of British blues for 20 years and the man hailed as ‘the biggest voice in the business’ brings his electric trio format to this gig.

Rebecca Downes is one of the biggest rising stars in British blues right now after being named Best Female Vocalist and Best Emerging artist at last year’s British Blues Awards.

The gig is on Sunday, December 17 and tickets are £25 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2hcZHRi

VIP package tickets are also available at £40 each.

VIP package ticket holders also have access to King King soundcheck with meet and greet, priority entrance to the main show and access to the aftershow party.

See www.engineshed.co.uk for details.