Junior singers getting festive in Gainsborough

Gainsborough Theatre club’s group’s junior section will be taking to the stage this weekend with their annual Christmas concert at the Old Nick Theatre.
Performances are on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10 and tickets are £6 for adults and £4 for children.
The ticket price includes a mince pie and either a glass of mulled wine or a cup of tea or coffee.
Tickets are available on 07434 540516 or http://bit.ly/2oGmtCz
