Julian Clary is mincing into Lincoln with new live show

Julian Clary is live at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend with Born To Mince – his first live tour for three years.

Julian said, “Are you ready for some filth? I know I am.

Julian Clary brings his new live show to Lincoln this weekend. Photo: Michi Nakao

“It’s been a while since I sallied forth to pleasure the provinces with my particular brand of saucy innuendo.

“Let me at them!”

In this new show, he’ll murder some well-known songs, read you a sneak preview from his next memoir A Night At the Lubricant and make withering remarks about punters foolish enough to sit in the front row.

The show is on Saturday, March 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £25 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk

READ THIS: Ben Elton to play the Baths Hall on new live tour