Julian Clary is mincing back to Lincoln for new tour

Celebrated comedy star Julian Clary is bringing his new tour to Lincoln next year.

Entitled Born To Mince, the show is Julian’s first live tour for three years .

In this outrageously camp new show, (that he was going to call Bed Knobs and Knee Pads) Julian will bare his soul as never before in the interests of light entertainment.

Julian said, “Are you ready for some filth? I know I am.

“It’s been a while since I sallied forth to pleasure the provinces with my particular brand of saucy innuendo.

“Let me at them!”

In this new show, he’ll murder some well-known songs, read you a sneak preview from his next memoir A Night At the Lubricant and make withering remarks about punters foolish enough to sit in the front row.

It’s the only life he knows.

A household name since the 1980s, Julian has appeared on numerous TV shows, starred in the West End and written the children’s book series The Bolds.

Following his role as Dick in the London Palladium’s Olivier Award-winning 2017 pantomime Dick Whittington, Julian has been back at the same venue this Christmas, starring in Snow White.

This new tour will see him travelling around the country befire ending back at the Palladium again next summer.

Before that, he has a date at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre on March 30.

Tickets are available now on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk

Please note: This show will contain adult humour and is unsuitable for under-16s.