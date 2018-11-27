Josh Widdicombe announces Lincolnshire date on new tour

You’ve seen him on The Last Leg on Channel 4, now see Josh Widdicombe live in Lincolnshire on his new tour Bit Much next year.

The guy everyone can do an impression of is back with a brand new stand-up tour.

Josh Widdicombe brings his new tour to the Baths Hall in 2019

A show that will change your life and how you perceive your place in the world.

Bit much? Fine, it’ll be a very funny night of grumbles and jokes in which Josh will finally tackle the hot comedy topics of advent calendars, pesto and the closing time of his local park.

Josh is best known for the twice BAFTA nominated and multiple Broadcast and RTS Award-winning show The Last Leg, as well as his critically-acclaimed sitcom Josh and appearances on shows like Insert Name Here, QI, Have I Got New For You, A League of Their Own and his hit podcast Quickly Kevin, Will He Score?

He is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on November 3 next year.

Tickets are on general sale on Friday, November 30 at www.bathshall.co.uk or on 0844 8440444.