Join the Easter Bunny for a family sing-along

Family musical show The Easter Bunny’s Eggs Factor comes to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this week.

Can you help Marty MacDonald, Henrietta the Hen and Professor Pinky practice for the Easter Bunny’s singing competition?

The prize is an exciting visit to the hidden chocolate factory, and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny himself.

Songs include Old MacDonald Had A Farm, The Grand Old Duke Of York, Jack And Jill, and more.

The show is on Thursday. March 29 at 1.30pm.

Tickets are £10 for children (including gift) and £7 for adults on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2FI7Yf7