Join Dick Whittington for panto adventures in Gainsborough

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society is back on stage next month with the pantomime Dick Whittington and his Cat.

Join Dick as he sets out too seek his fortune, accompanied by his cat Tommy.

But are the streets of London really paved with gold?

And is the path to a happy ending as easy as Dick and Tommy think?

Follow the pair and the new friends they meet as they journey from London to Morocco on their quest to defeat the evil King Rat.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre from December 6 to 10.

Tickets are £10 (£8 concessions) on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2sSq0S5