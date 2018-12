TV and West End star Amelia Lily heads the cast for Snow White and Seven Dwarves at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal.

Amelia is joined in the cast by CBBC pair Barney Harwood and Christopher Johnson, comedianJoey Howard, Sophie Gaudie (as Snow White) and singing star Janine Johnson as the Wicked Queen.

Performances run until January 6, tickets and show times are on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk