John Denver tribute show is at the Plowright

The sound of a music legend comes to Lincolnshire next week in A Celebration of John Denver.

This critically-acclaimed tribute show will take you on a journey evoking nostalgic memories of a time when the singer songwriter ruled the airwaves and dominated the US and UK charts.

Taking you through the musical career of John Denver - featuring popular hits: Annie’s Song, Leaving On A Jet Plane, Rocky Mountain High and the biggest hit single and country anthem of the 70’s - Take Me Home, Country Roads.

Featuring Wayne Denton and his live band, the show is dotted with anecdotes, humour and delivered with full screen video production.

One of the first artists to sell more than 10 million copies alone for his Greatest Hits album in 1973, John Denver is a unique artist who inspired a generation.

A prolific songwriter who released more than 300 songs and 41 albums, John Denver became a multi-award winning artist that defined a musical point in time.

Now reproduced live on stage in concert, A Celebration of John Denver is a show packed with great songs and laughter.

It is at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe on Wednesday, November 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22.50 on 0844 8440444 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk/whats-on/a-celebration-of-john-denver/