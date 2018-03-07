John Cooper Clarke is live in Lincoln

John Cooper Clarke is live at Lincoln’s Engine Shed this weekend.

A stand-up performance poet, movie star, rock star, comedian and cultural commentator, among many other talents, John Cooper Clarke remains as popular and iconic now as he was in his 1970s punk heyday when he regularly toured with the likes of The Clash and The Sex Pistols.

His influence remains today in the songs of bands like the Arctic Monkeys and his biting satirical verse continues to strike a relevant chord.

He is at the Engine Shed on Saturday, March 10.

Tickets are £20 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2ox5zJe