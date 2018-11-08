John Challis presents an evening with Boycie in Lincoln

Famous as Boycie from Only Fools and Horses, actor John Challis brings his one-man show Only Fools and Boycie to Lincoln next week.

One of Britain’s best loved comedy actors, John will reveal secrets from the set with stories and anecdotes from his career.

He’ll reveal what it’s like working with stars like Sir David Jason, Nicholas Lyndhurst and having friends like fellow performers and stars The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Oliver Reed and George Best.

He is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Tuesday, November 13 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk