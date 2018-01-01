Joel Dommett has a live date at the Baths Hall

Joel Dommett comes to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe later this month with his new live show.

The star of 2016’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and Sky One’s Bring The Noise, he will be in Lincolnshire on January 28.

Joel came onto the comedy scene in 2007.

After receiving great critical acclaim for his Edinburgh Fringe shows, he has gone on to appear in numerous television shows including; Impractical Jokers (BBC3), Reality Bites (ITV2), Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC), Drunk History (Comedy Central).

He has also performed in acting roles for Popatron (BBC2) and Skins (E4).

He is no stranger to the Baths Hall either having previously performed at the monthly Knock Knock comedy club.

Tickets for his latest show at £18.50 and £15.50 and available on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2Dt4Y1b

Please note: This show contains strong language and is unsuitable for under-14s