Jimmy Carr announces Baths Hall date for 2019 tour

Jimmy Carr brings his new tour Terribly Funny to Lincolnshire next year.

Jimmy’s brand new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things – and it’s coming to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on November 19, 2019.

Jimmy Carr is at the Baths Hall this time next year

Jimmy will be talking about terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love.

But they’re just jokes - they are not the terrible things.

As far as Jimmy is concerned, having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo.

Now you’ve been warned, you can indulge in all manner of terribly funny things.

Jimmy Carr is well established as one of the biggest stars in comedy, both in the UK and around the world.

Well known for his suave appearance and bitingly sharp comic timing and observations, he has been a TV regular in the UK for than a decade on shows like QI (BBC2) and Have I Got News For You (BBC1), as well as being the host of Channel 4 shows 8 out of 10 Cats and 8 out 10 Cats Does Countdown, and Channel 4’s annual Big Fat Quiz of the Year shows.

Never afraid to shy away from controversy, particularly when performing live, anything is fair game if he can make a joke about it.

Tickets for his Baths Hall date are £33.15 and on sale now on from the box office on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk/whats-on/jimmy-carr/

Please note: This show is likely to contain strong language and adult subject matter.