Jimmy Carr and Stewart Francis announce new dates in Lincolnshire

Due to huge demands, comedy stars Jimmy Carr and Stewart Francis will play extra dates at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on their latest live tours

Star of shows like Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo, Stewart Francis will bring his Into The Punset tour to the venue on October 13.

Meanwhile Jimmy Carr , who is already playing the venue on November 19 this year, will bring his Terribly Funny tour back to Lincolnshire again on May 2, 2020.

The show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things but they are just jokes - they are not the terrible things.

Tickets for both new shows go on sale from 10am on Friday, February 1 on 0844 8440444 or the website