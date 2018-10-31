Jim Davidson has two live dates in Lincolnshire

Comedy legend Jim Davidson is live in Lincolnshire next week with his On The Road Again tour.

Since emerging from television’s New Faces, Jim Davidson has become firmly established as one of Britain’s top stand-up comedians.

He is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Wednesday, November 7 and New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Thursday, November 8.

Tickets for Scunthorpe are £24 and £23 on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

Tickets for Lincoln are £25 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

Please note: This show is suitable for over-16s only.