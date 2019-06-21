Jeremy Kyle ‘returning to ITV with two programmes’ after show cancelled following the death of guest Steve Dymond

Jeremy Kyle is reportedly making a return to ITV with two programmes just months after The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed after the death of a a guest.

According to the Daily Mirror, the controversial chat show host is in talks with ITV bosses about appearing in couple of series, including one where he aims to expose social injustices by using secret filming.

Jeremy Kyle. Photo - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It appears Kyle wants to move on from being associated with hosting “human bear-baiting” shows, and will be examining social issues in a new series of The Kyle Files, the newspaper reported.

The Kyle Files has been broadcast since 2015, and he has previously covered topics such as legal highs, knife crime, underage drinking and plastic surgery.

ITV is searching for cheaters to take part in a new ‘Jeremy Kyle-style’ show

The second show is reportedly still up for discussion, with ITV apparently looking back through Kyle’s previous work for the channel, including Jeremy Kyle’s Emergency Room, in which people aired medical worries to doctors, and High Stakes, which offered big-money prizes but was axed after one run.

A source told the Daily Mirror: “The Kyle Files will be back as usual in early 2020 and another show is being sought for him.”

In May, ITV axed The Jeremy Kyle Show after almost 14 years on air, following the death of participant Steve Dymond.

Dymond, who was 63 and from Portsmouth, died a week after recording an episode of the show in which he reportedly failed a lie detector test.

The show was never aired and ITV pulled all previous episodes from their online catch-up service, before axing the show altogether.

Earlier this week, Kyle rejected a request to appear before MPs investigating reality TV.

News of the contestant’s death prompted the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee to launch an inquiry into reality TV and its treatment of guests.

Senior executives involved in the show will appear in front of MPs next week, but Mr Kyle has declined to take part.

Jeremy Kyle show permanently axed after death of guest

DCMS Committee chairman Damian Collins said: “We have sent an invitation to Mr Kyle through his representatives and we have received word back from them that he has declined to appear in front of the committee on Tuesday next week.

“We believe that Mr Kyle is an important witness to the committee in its work and we will be pursuing this matter with Mr Kyle’s representatives to see if we can find a date when he will appear or to understand fully the reasons why he is not able to appear.”

A spokesman for Mr Kyle declined to comment on his absence from the committee when approached by Press Association.

At the hearing on 25 June, the committee will hear from ITV’s chairman Sir Peter Bazalgette and chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall.

ITV have been contacted for comment.