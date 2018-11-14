Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan are live in Lincolnshire

Comedy legends Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan are live at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week.

Jasper and Alistair will split the bill with a night of stand-up and impression.

It will be Alistair’s first visit to the venue since it re-opened in November 2011.

However, this is the second time Jasper will have performed there following a sold-out show shortly after it re-opened.

Many will also be familiar with his Scunthorpe Baths sketch which draws on memories of performing there.

The show is on Tuesday, November 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £25 on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk