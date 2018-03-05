Jason Manford is being Muddle Class in Lincolnshire

Jason Manford comes to Lincolnshire this week with his brand new show Muddle Class.

And he will be performing at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Wednesday, March 14 and Grimsby Auditorium just before that on Saturday, March 10.

Muddle Class promises to feature a wealth of new material about Jason growing up ‘working class’ then finding, over the years, that part of him has become middle class - causing much confusion.

Jason said: “Somebody said to me on my Facebook fan page, ‘it’s been ages since you’ve toured’.

“I thought ‘no way, it was last year wasn’t it?’

“Anyway, long story short, they were right, it was years ago.

“I just got fooled cos I’ve been on tour doing musicals and the last tour is repeated on Dave Ja Vu 13 times a day.

“So I’ve been putting some stuff together, looking at my life and how it’s changed over the years, how the world has changed and how my parents haven’t changed a bit.

“It’s going to be great and I can’t wait to see you there.”

Tickets for the tour are £27.50.

Tickets for the Baths Hall are on 844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk, while tickets for Grimsby Auditorium are on 0300 3000035 or www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk