Jason Manford is back at the Baths Hall this month

Jason Manford is bringing his Muddle Class tour back to Lincolnshire next week

Muddle Class promises to feature a wealth of new material about Jason growing up working class, then finding, over the years, that part of him has become middle class - causing much confusion.

Jason Manford is back on tour next year

He said: “I’ve been putting some stuff together, looking at my life and how it’s changed over the years, how the world has changed and how my parents haven’t changed a bit.

“It’s going to be great and I can’t wait to see you there.”

The tour returns to the Baths Hall on Wednesday, January 23.

Tickets are £27.50 on 0844 8542776 or www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk