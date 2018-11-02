It’s a woman’s game for Lincoln Ladies at the Drill Hall

The story of Lincoln Ladies FC is being told at Lincoln Drill Hall this month in Stephen Gillard’s The World at her Feet.

As part of the centenary celebrations to mark the end of World War I, the Lincoln Mystery Plays Company is presenting the extraordinary story of women’s football a century ago through the eyes of Lincoln Ladies, one of the most enduring teams of the time.

The World at her Feet comes to Lincoln Drill Hall this month

The show is on from Sunday, November 11 to Saturday, November 17 (not Monday, November 12).

Tickets are £12 and £10 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com