Stepping Stone Theatre Company returns to Gainsborough this weekend with it’s new show, It’s A Mad World.

Stepping Stone has gained a huge reputation for it’s wit and pathos concerning mental health.

Stepping Stone presents It's A Mad World in Gainsborough this weekend

With it’s unique blend of sketches, poetry, storytelling and music – this show promises to be a roller coaster of a ride.

You will laugh and you will cry.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, November 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £8 and £5 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk