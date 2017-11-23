Indie legends The Happy Mondays live at the Baths Hall

The Happy Mondays are live at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week on their 24 Hour Party People Greatest Hits tour.

The legendary Manchester indie band are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out).

Frontman Shaun Ryder said, “I am really looking forward to the ‘Mondays’ shows leading up to Christmas.

“We’re performing better than ever and I love getting together with the band, blasting out all our great tunes we’ve made together over the decades.

“It’s gonna be great.”

Bez, the group’s iconic dancer and percussionist, added: “Just as I thought it was all over, the party’s starting again.

“Look forward to seeing you all.”

The gig is on Wednesday, November 29 and tickets are £29.50 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2iiU84P