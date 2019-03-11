Ignacio Lopez heads up the laughs at Gainsborough comedy night

Edinburgh Festival favourite Ignacio Lopez headlines the March instalment of Funhouse Comedy Club in Gainsborough this week.

Half-Welsh, half-Spanish, Igancio Lopez is a regular headliner at comedy clubs and festivals around the UK.

The Comedy Club is back in Gainsborough this week

This month’s show also has surprise element with a special mystery guest performer to be revealed on the night.

Completing the line-up will be Jack Campbell and Barry Dodds, who will be compere for the night.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, March 14 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 on the door or £10 in advance on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk