Hospital Players celebrating 75 years with classic theatre comedy

In celebration of their 75th Anniversary, The Hospital Players are present Brandon Thomas’ play Charley’s Aunt at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe next month.

Terri West, from the group said: “We have chosen this costume drama to celebrate our 75th anniversary and also to fulfil the wish of one of our late presidents, Joan Brown.

“Joan left us a donation in her will to put on a costume drama and we are, of course, doing this in her memory.

“The Hospital Players was started all those years ago by three of four people at the hospital deciding to read plays to pass the time during the fire watching in World War II.

“They then asked a few nurses to help them to raise some money for the hospital and we are still doing this as we donate money to the Hospital League of friends every year.

Charley’s Aunt is a comedy classic in which Jack and Charley love Kitty and Amy.

They invite the ladies to meet Charley’s wealthy aunt from Brazil.

But a last-minute cancellation causes cataclysmic confusion.

What do they do now?

The problem is solved by their pal posing as Charley’s Aunt who is then introduced to all and available to chaperone the meet up, as it was required in those days.

But when the real aunt shows up, classic comic confusion ensue.

Directing the piece for the group is Jan Gregory, who is also the group’s chairman and has been part of the group for 40 of its 75 years.

Her highlight in that time was playing the part of Elvira the ghost in Noel Coward’s Blythe Spirit.

The play is at the Plowright from September 4-8 at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are £11.80 on 0844 8542776 or www.plowrighttheatre.com